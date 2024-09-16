PizzaExpress Downgraded by S&P on Weak Demand, High Competition

A sign hangs outside a PizzaExpress Ltd. restaurant at Condor House in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. PizzaExpress has been struggling with its core U.K. market at a time when it was expanding in China following its acquisition by private equity firm Hony Capital in 2014.

(Bloomberg) -- British restaurant chain PizzaExpress was further downgraded by S&P Global Ratings as tight consumer purses and tough competition in the industry challenge management’s ability to turn the company around.

Holding company Wheel Bidco Ltd. was cut deeper into junk because a slowing UK economy means the firm’s growth prospects have decreased, which in turn will impact its ability to reduce its debt, the ratings company said.

The seller of dough balls and ‘Nduja calzones, like the broader British hospitality sector, has been grappling with higher costs from wages as well as sizable rent payments. That and other factors are likely to hurt earnings this year and next, the ratings company said, despite management’s plans to control costs and improve revenue.

“We view the group’s cash flow as weak and capital structure as unsustainable in the long term, absent unforeseen improvements in trading conditions,” S&P analysts led by Coco Yim wrote in a note. PizzaExpress did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

S&P cut its own guidance for PizzaExpress’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to about £74 million in 2024 from a previous forecast of £85 million. While it has adequate liquidity, the operator faces a maturity wall in 2026, when a £30 million revolving credit facility and £335 million bonds come due.

The firm’s free operating cash flow after leases “could be insufficient to refinance at potentially higher interest rates in the prevalent market conditions,” the analysts wrote. FOCF is a metric that shows net cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The firm’s rating was cut to CCC+ from B-, meaning it’s now seven steps into junk territory.

The restaurant chain, which started in the 1960s in London’s West End, has had some challenging years. Former creditors including Bain Capital Credit, Cyrus Capital Partners and HIG Bayside Capital took over the business in 2020, as part of a restructuring which saw Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital hand over the keys of the business outside of China.

