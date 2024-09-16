Portuguese Firefighters Face Blazes in Northern Aveiro Region

(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese firefighters and aircraft are facing wildfires in the region of Aveiro after temperatures increased in the southern European country.

More than 500 firefighters as well as six aircraft are battling blazes in Oliveira de Azemeis, northern Portugal, according to the website of Portugal’s civil protection authority. Police forces have cut access to some stretches of the A1 and A25 highways in northern Portugal.

Wildfires have reached some homes in Albergaria-a-Velha, which is also in the Aveiro region, SIC Noticias reported on its website.

Temperatures in Aveiro are forecast to reach a high of 31C (88F) on Monday, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere. The government has restricted access to forest areas through Tuesday due to increased risk of fires.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.