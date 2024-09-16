Possible Tropical Cyclone to Unleash Flooding Rain on Carolinas

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 06: A man walks on a flooded street due to Tropical Storm Debby on August 06, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. The storm has stalled over the Southeast U.S., where it is expected to drop 10-20 inches of rain over the next couple days. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

A potential tropical cyclone headed towards the eastern US coast was 100 miles east of Charlestown, South Carolina with 50 mile-per-hour winds at 8 a.m. local time, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings are up for the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina. The storm has the potential to drop 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain across the two states Monday, with some places getting up to 10 inches. The area was already soaked earlier in the summer when Tropical Storm Debby rolled through.

Tropical-storm-force winds are reaching out 175 miles from the potential cyclone’s center. While the winds are enough to warrant a name, the organization of the storm itself is not fully up to standards. The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Helene.

Meanwhile, to the west there are elevated fire weather conditions on Monday along the border of Colorado and Kansas, as well as southern Nevada and its neighboring states, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. While there are wind advisories up in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona, so far there aren’t any red flag fire warnings.

In other weather news:

China: The strongest typhoon in more than seven decades has struck China’s financial hub, leading to widespread flight cancellations and disrupting holidaymakers at the start of a days-long national festival.

Europe: The death toll from flooding in central Europe is climbing, with Poland preparing to follow Austria in declaring a state of emergency. Storm Boris has brought torrential rain to the region, with red alerts still in place for parts of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and southern Germany.

Africa: West Africa faces more heavy rains this week after flooding in a region that’s seen at least 2.3 million people displaced by rising waters in 2024 alone.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.