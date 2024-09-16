Starbucks North America CEO to Retire Shortly After Taking Role

A logo on the clock tower of the Starbucks Corp. headquarters in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Starbucks might boost fiscal 2023 US same-store sales by mid- to high-single digits via a transformation effort that added locations with drive-thrus, representing 47% of total US revenue, and with a strong digital business aided by enhanced tech.

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s head of North America, Michael Conway, is poised to retire after he took the role only earlier this year.

Conway has been at Starbucks for about 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was named to his current job in March as part of a reorganization implemented by prior Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan.

Starbucks has since named a new CEO, Brian Niccol, who started on Sept. 9. Conway will retire on Nov. 30, the company said in a filing, which didn’t specify whether he would be replaced.

