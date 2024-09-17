BOE Needs to Ease Stigma of Repo Facility, Federated Hermes Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England needs to shift the perception that its liquidity facilities for banks are primarily crisis-management tools, according to Debbie Cunningham, chief investment officer for global liquidity markets at Federated Hermes.

Cunningham, who says she meets BOE staff regularly, said UK policymakers should reframe their existing tools or introduce new facilities to ensure commercial lenders have easy access to liquidity whenever they want, without any stigma.

“Maybe that’s something that should be addressed, because generally if something comes about in a stressed market, it’s thought of as a bailout, it’s thought of as something that’s negative,” Cunningham said at a media briefing Tuesday at the firm’s London offices.

The central bank, which is expected to hold its key rate steady on Thursday, has various liquidity programs in place to ensure monetary and financial stability, though demand for the facilities fluctuates.

Lenders are borrowing record amounts of liquidity via the short-term repo — or STR — instrument, which dates from 2022.

But participation in the so-called Indexed Long-Term Repo facility, which allows market participants to borrow central bank reserves for six months, remains limited. Vicky Saporta, the BOE’s executive director for markets, recently urged market participants to make greater use of operations beyond the STR as excess reserves decline.

According to Cunningham, the BOE may be able to reposition its existing facilities on a “rhetorical” basis. While the introduction of new tools for banks is also an option, she said BOE policymakers seem unlikely to take that route for now.

“Whether the Bank of England is ready to do that or not is questionable,” Cunningham added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.