Chevron CEO Attacks Biden’s LNG Export Pause on Costs, Emissions

Mike Wirth, chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron Corp., speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. More than 7,000 people are headed to Houston to attend the conference with a key question in mind: How to meet increasing demand for power amid the transition to clean energy.

(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth called on the Biden administration to reverse its decision to halt new export licenses for liquefied natural gas, labeling the policy as a failure that “elevates politics over progress.”

The permitting halt, which went into effect earlier this year, will raise energy costs, threaten supplies for America’s European allies and increase emissions by slowing the transition from coal to gas, Wirth said.

“When it comes to advancing economic prosperity, energy security, and environmental protection, an LNG permitting pause fails on all three,” Wirth said in a speech at the GasTech conference in Houston Tuesday. “The administration should stop the attacks on natural gas and embrace the benefits it’s already delivering around the world.”

The White House in January halted new licenses to export LNG, citing the need to more heavily scrutinize how the shipments affect the environment and national security. The ruling sent shockwaves through the industry, threatening to end a construction boom in terminals along the Gulf Coast that turned the US into the world’s biggest exporter of the super-chilled fuel.

The industry has pushed back on the policy as it struggles with a surplus of natural gas, much of it a by-product of shale oil production. A federal judge in Louisiana lifted the temporary moratorium in July after several states sued. While the Energy Department is appealing the ruling, it also has granted an LNG export license following the decision.

“We can double down on the ‘either/or’ approach that dominates today’s discourse, which too often pits people and solutions against each other,” Wirth said. “Or we can evolve toward an ‘all-in’ approach that recognizes many solutions are needed.”

Wirth said the policy was self-defeating because natural gas replaces more heavily polluting coal in power generation in many cases. In recent years, environmental groups have cast doubt on the claim, citing often-undocumented methane emissions in gas-gathering systems and the amount of power need to chill LNG.

The CEO said the emissions the US avoided by switching to gas from coal are more than double the reductions from all the wind and solar power added in the past 15 years, citing data from McKinsey & Co.

Making the switch to gas from coal globally “could represent the single greatest carbon reduction initiative in history,” he said.

It will also be vital for the development of artificial intelligence, he said.

“AI’s advance will depend not only on the design labs of Silicon Valley, but also on the gas fields of the Permian Basin,” Wirth said.

Last year, participants in the United Nations Climate Change Conference agreed to phase down fossil fuels for the first time while also leaving room for natural gas as a transition fuel. Both US presidential candidates have voiced their support for fracking, which makes up the majority of US oil and gas production.

Even so, Wirth called for a “more balanced conversation about the future of energy.”

“These choices should be informed by realistic science and impartial data, untainted by advocacy agendas,” he said.

--With assistance from Ari Natter.

