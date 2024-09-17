Firefighters, Planes Face Blazes Across Northern Portugal

Residents leave the village of Almofrela by car in Baiao, Portuga, on Sept. 17.

(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters continue to battle blazes in the region of Aveiro and other areas of northern Portugal after temperatures increased in the last three days.

More than 4,000 firefighters as well as aircraft were facing active wildfires as of 8 p.m. in Lisbon, according to the website of Portugal’s civil protection authority. Four firefighters have died since Sunday.

Police forces have cut access to some highways in the north of the country.

The government declared a “situation of calamity” in the affected municipalities and will help provide accommodation for those who don’t have a home due to the fires, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Tuesday night after an extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Temperatures in Aveiro are forecast to reach a high of 29C (84F) on Wednesday, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere. The government has restricted access to forest areas due to the increased risk of fires.

Almost 20,000 hectares have been burnt since Sunday in the region of Aveiro, news agency Lusa reported.

