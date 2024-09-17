Houston-Area Blaze Caused by SUV Hitting Pipeline, Officials Say

(Bloomberg) -- A fire on an Energy Transfer LP natural gas liquids pipeline near Houston was caused by an SUV crashing through the fence of a Walmart store and into an above-ground valve to the line, local officials said.

Preliminary reports indicate terrorism was not behind the incident, the city of Deer Park, Texas, said in a statement Tuesday. Authorities are still working to identify the driver. No injuries were reported from the blast, which occurred at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The blaze continues to burn itself out, which is “the safest way to manage the incident,” an Energy Transfer spokeswoman said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Authorities “are seeing a significant decrease in pressure within the line, and the situation is steadily improving” as of 6 a.m. local time, officials in the city of La Porte said on X.

Energy Transfer said local air quality was not affected and the company continues to work closely with local authorities to manage the response to the incident and cooperate in the investigation. The company didn’t provide an estimate for when the fire may burn out.

Natural gas liquids are components of natural gas that can include ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. Nearby San Jacinto College issued a shelter-in-place order on Monday, and a third-party air monitor contracted by Energy Transfer and Harris County checked the college and La Porte Independent School District campuses to ensure the safety of those in the area.

