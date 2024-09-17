Italy Cuts Funding for Stellantis, Mercedes EV Battery Factory

(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is cutting funds to Stellantis NV and Mercedes-Benz Group AG electric-vehicle battery plant, a project which has faced delays due to a slowdown in EV demand in Europe.

Public funds originally allocated to Automotive Cells Company SE, a whose shareholders include the two automakers, will be shifted to other green energy initiatives after the company failed to provide a clear timetable for the development of the plant, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said Tuesday.

ACC, which had laid plans to build three battery factories in Europe for a total investment of €7 billion ($7.8 billion), has paused preparatory work on a site in Termoli, on the eastern coast of Italy. It has also stopped construction in Kaiserslautern, southwest Germany.

ACC will discuss again with the government funding plans in the first half of next year,Chief Executive Officer Yann Vincent said in a phone interview.

Stellantis will continue building motors in Termoli plant until 2028 to help mitigate the impact from the battery factory delay, a representative for the company said.

Giorgia Meloni’s government and Stellantis have been clashing in recent months after the carmaker announced plans to cut jobs in Italy due to an industry-wide slow-down in demand.

Last week, Stellantis said it is planning to halt production of the electric Fiat 500 model in Turin, Italy over the next month due to a lack of orders in Europe.

