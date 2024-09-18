Advent Is Nearing Sale of Idemia Biometric Unit to IN Groupe

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Advent International is nearing an agreement to sell the European identity authentication business of Idemia to IN Groupe, according to people familiar with the matter.

A sale could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A final agreement hasn’t been reached and the details could still change, the people said. Bloomberg News reported in March that the Idemia unit could be valued at as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in a sale.

Representatives for Idemia and IN Groupe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours in France. A spokesperson for Advent declined to comment.

France-based Idemia was formed in 2017 when Boston-based Advent purchased Safran SA’s identity and security business and combined it with Oberthur Technologies, a company it acquired in 2011. Idemia’s identity business makes physical and digital credentials for identity cards, passports and driving licenses.

A sale of one of Europe’s biggest biometrics providers would follow an attempt to sell the entire company that fell through last year over price differences, Bloomberg has reported. The ID unit’s US operations were split from the European business as part of an earlier reorganization.

Paris-based IN Groupe, formerly known as Groupe Imprimerie Nationale, has been a partner to the French government for almost 500 years, according to its website. The state-backed company currently provides secure identity and digital services solutions integrating electronics and biometrics.

