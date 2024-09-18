Bank of Canada Officials Are Split on Balance of Inflation Risks

Stéfane Marion, chief economist of National Bank of Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg and talks about assessing the BOC's rate path moving forward.

(Bloomberg) -- Some Bank of Canada officials are increasingly worried about downside risks to inflation as they decide how to set interest rates, while others see them as more balanced.

The six members of the bank’s governing council had differing opinions about inflation threats when they met in early September, according to a summary of deliberations released Wednesday. Ultimately, they decided to cut the policy rate to 4.25% and signaled more easing to come.

While some members see the potential for shocks in either direction, others are increasingly focused on the risks associated with a further weakening of the economy and the jobs market.

The divergent views were reflected in governing council’s discussion of two scenarios — both hinged on the outlook for consumption and the housing market.

Policymakers said it “may be appropriate to lower the policy interest rate more quickly” if growth and the labor market remain weak or further deteriorate because of sluggish consumption or housing. On the flip side, policymakers said “it may be appropriate to slow the pace of further cuts” if the housing market strengthened faster than expected.

Governor Tiff Macklem had already told reporters on Sept. 4 that the governing council had discussed those scenarios.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index rose rose by 2% in August on a yearly basis — the slowest rate of increase since early 2021.

The same day, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers told Bloomberg that “there’s still work to do” and policymakers want to see more progress on core price pressures.

The Bank of Canada next sets rates on Oct. 23, where it will also release updated forecasts in a monetary policy report.

