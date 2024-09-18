Carlyle’s CEO Sees Three Fed Rate Cuts This Year, Then a Pause

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. boss Harvey Schwartz expects the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates three times before the end of this year, then take a pause as it assesses the impact.

The private equity firm still sees signs of a “vibrant economy,” Schwartz, who took over as chief executive officer at Carlyle last year, said in a CNBC interview Wednesday. Monetary policy has worked to cool inflation, and after the expected cuts in 2024, the central bank may only need one additional reduction next year, he said.

“The Federal Reserve has done an amazing job in complex circumstances,” Schwartz said.

Traders and dealmakers are awaiting what’s likely to be the Fed’s first interest-rate cut in four years later Wednesday. The market is fully pricing in a quarter-point rate reduction, with the chance of a bigger move viewed as a coin-flip.

Deal activity has started to improve and should continue to rise barring an unexpected market disruption, Schwartz said. The amount of capital that Carlyle deployed and realized increased in the first half of the year, though both measures are still well off their peak levels.

