Credit Risk Gauge Eases as Fed Cuts for First Time in Four Years

(Bloomberg) -- A key measure of perceived risk in the US corporate bond market edged lower Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee cut interest rates as it pursues a rare soft landing for the US economy.

The spread on the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which declines as credit risk decreases, tightened more than 1 basis point to hover around its tightest level since the pandemic. The central bank decided to cut rates by a one-half percentage point, boosting speculation it will be able to achieve a soft economic landing.

“We’re telling clients ‘just get into the bond market,’ just get into a general bond fund,” Bob Michele, chief investment officer and head of global fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “Yields are coming down.”

This cut is likely to extend the blitz of debt being sold in the investment-grade bond market as yields fall, according to Andrzej Skiba, head of BlueBay US fixed income at RBC Global Asset Management.

“The idea of primary issuance slowing down in the second half of the year can finally be put to rest because we expect a fair amount of supply, taking advantage of the rallying government bond yields and opportunistic issuance to come towards our space,” Skiba said. “The lower the yields, the more issuance.”

The high-yield CDX index, which trades on price, rose almost 0.3 cent on the dollar.

“We think this rate drop is very supportive for high yield and could provide a sanguine backdrop for refinancings later this year and into 2025,” said Hunter Hayes, chief investment officer at Intrepid Capital Management and a co-lead portfolio manager of the Intrepid Income Fund.

(Corrects price in second-to-last paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.