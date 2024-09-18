Germany’s SEFE Is Looking for More Gas Before Privatization

The natural gas storage facility operated by Astora GmbH & Co KG, the largest in Western Europe and formerly operated by Gazprom Germania GmbH, in Rehden, Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. European natural gas surged to about 15 times the average summer time price and power smashed through records as the threat of Russian supply cuts ripped through the market and threatened to push the German economy into recession. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- German state-owned gas company SEFE is looking to expand its supply base before being privatized later this decade, according to Chief Executive Officer Egbert Laege.

SEFE, or Securing Energy For Europe GmbH, was created after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 when Berlin nationalized the German operations of Gazprom PJSC. During the tumultuous period that followed — with Germany scrambling to replace the Russian gas that had met more than half its needs — it was cut off from supply but was later able to reinstate a long-term contract to buy liquefied natural gas from Yamal LNG in the Arctic region.

The company, which mainly provides gas to large customers and has a share of almost one-eighth of the western European market, has signed deals with various global LNG producers to keep gas flowing to Germany and avoid being overly reliant on one supplier. It is also talking to countries including Azerbaijan for pipeline gas, Laege said in an interview at the Gastech conference in Houston.

“We made very good progress in building up our portfolio in 2023,” he said. “We clearly have an ambition to expand.”

SEFE last year signed deals to buy gas from Norway’s Equinor ASA and LNG from Venture Global LNG Inc.’s planned CP2 plant in Louisiana. Its current portfolio consists of 125 LNG cargoes a year, Laege said.

“Maybe the number is, in the grand scale, not so amazing,” he said. But more important is the speed with which the company is getting back on its feet, he said.

Meanwhile, SEFE is preparing for privatization, which Berlin is seeking to complete by the end of 2028.

“It’s absolutely on track,” Laege said. “We will probably go out with our equity story by the year 2026.”

