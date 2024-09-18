Germany’s Varta Tweaks Restructuring Plan to Win Over Schuldschein Lenders

A battery cell is picked for a random manual quality inspection on the production line of small lithium-ion cells at the Varta AG coin power battery manufacturing plant in Noerdlingen, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Porsche AG agreed to become a shareholder in Varta AG, providing fresh cash to the embattled German battery-maker as part of a debt-restructuring deal with lenders. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled German battery-maker Varta AG has adjusted its restructuring plan to help win the support of a key group of lenders, paving the way for its approval.

A “large proportion” of holders of its €250 milllion ($278 million) in promissory notes — also called Schuldschein — have expressed interest in the improved deal, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The Schuldschein lenders had originally resisted the restructuring plan and submitted a rival deal, Bloomberg previously reported.

Gaining the support of these lenders improves the likelihood of Varta’s restructuring plan being approved by a court. Varta has filed for a so-called StaRUG proceeding, a German restructuring tool which allows companies to cut their debt loads without the consent of all classes of creditors.

The support of the Schuldschein lenders “will make the StaRUG procedure much smoother and it will accelerate the procedure,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Ostermann said in an interview. “Hopefully we will be able to provide the plan to the court at the beginning of October and maybe leave the StaRUG procedure in 2025.”

Varta was forced into negotiations with lenders after it struggled with higher financing costs and weaker demand for its batteries, which are used for hearing aids and wireless headphones. Under its rescue plan, sportscar maker Porsche AG and a group of loan lenders will take stakes in Varta, diluting majority shareholder Michael Tojner to 32%.

A group of loan holders also agreed in principle to provide the company with a bridge loan of as much as €30 million to help finance it during the restructuring process, Varta said in its statement.

As part of the amended plan, €25 million in claims from the Schuldschein lenders will be elevated to the same rank as the €235 million syndicated loan, Varta said. The company also modified the planned level of the haircut, envisaging a debt reduction of around €255 million versus €285 million in the August plan.

