Guinea Ex-Junta Official Who Escaped Jail Is Captured in Liberia

(Bloomberg) -- A member of Guinea’s former military junta who escaped from jail in November has been arrested by police in neighboring Liberia, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Col. Claude Pivi was sprung from a jail in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, by a gang of armed men, together with three other inmates including ex-junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara, who was quickly recaptured.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Justice declined to comment at this time.

Pivi, a former minister of presidential security under Camara, is one of more than a dozen who’ve been charged over the killing of at least 150 people in a 2009 stadium massacre.

A Guinean court sentenced him in absentia in July to life imprisonment, a verdict which was appealed, said his lawyer Abdourahamane Dabo. Camara was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the attack.

A 500 million Guinean francs ($58,000) reward had been offered for information leading to Pivi’s arrest.

Guinea is the world’s biggest exporter of bauxite, a reddish ore used to produce aluminium. The West African country also has the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposit, which companies including Rio Tinto Plc are exploiting.

