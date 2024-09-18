S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets also lower ahead of Fed decision

Bay Street in Toronto's financial district is shown on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower ahead of an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.83 points at 23,576.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.39 points at 41,553.79. The S&P 500 index was down 6.41 points at 5,628.17, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.29 points at 17,607.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was up 24 cents at US$70.20 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$2,599.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

