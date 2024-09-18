Stericycle Bondholders Seek More Cash From Exchange Offer

(Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a Stericycle Inc. bond have engaged legal counsel to negotiate better terms for a debt-exchange offer made by Waste Management Inc., which agreed in June to buy the medical-waste firm.

Lenders have consulted with lawyers from Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The maximum $500 million exchange offer, unveiled last week, includes holders of the 2029 bond receiving the same face value in a Waste Management note with the same maturity and coupon plus as much as $5 in cash per $1,000 of bonds exchanged. The deadline to receive both is 5 p.m. New York time Sept. 23. The investor group is weighing a counteroffer of $7.50 for the cash compensation, the people added.

Waste Management declined to comment. Stericycle and Glenn Agre didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The acquisition values Stericycle at about $5.8 billion, and Waste Management and has entered into a $7.2 billion delayed-draw term loan to fund the deal.

--With assistance from Paula Seligson.

(Updates with Waste Management response in the fourth paragraph.)

