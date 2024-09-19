Biden to Celebrate Rate Cut in Bid to Bolster Economic Legacy

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, in a speech Thursday, will celebrate the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates as a validation of his economic vision, part of the White House’s rebuttal of what’s seen as perhaps his greatest political liability.

Biden will use his address at the Economic Club of Washington, according to senior administration officials, to champion his administration’s stewardship of the post-pandemic recovery and argue that the half-point reduction in interest rates announced Wednesday marks the beginning of a policy shift that would bolster the US labor market.

“I want to be really clear, this is not meant to be a declaration of victory. It’s meant to be a declaration of progress, significant progress,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said in a briefing with reporters. “The president believes it’s important to mark this moment for the country.”

Biden’s appearance at the event with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, are part of a legacy effort to recast his handling of the economy — particularly as voters continue to give him low marks for pocketbook-squeezing inflation. That’s important both for the president personally and Democrats more broadly, as Vice President Kamala Harris is locked in a tight election battle with Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

“The president knows this is no time for a victory lap, which is why he will talk about the work ahead. Every single day,” Zients said. Biden will outline ways he believes the economy could still be made stronger, while pushing costs lower.

Earlier this week Biden’s top economic adviser Lael Brainard downplayed the risk of a re-emergence of inflation as policymakers shift their focus toward protecting the job market. She said the US economy had reached a “turning point” and suggested lower market interest rates could help address high housing costs.

The cut announced on Wednesday was the first reversal since the central bank brought its benchmark to a two-decade high in July 2023, and came as inflation had cooled to 2.5% while unemployment had risen to 4.2%. The move could be a boon particularly for homebuyers, who have struggled with high mortgage rates.

Brainard said Wednesday that the rate cut sends “a clear signal that inflation has come back down. Interest rates are coming down, and the focus now is on sustaining the important gains on employment and incomes.”

Yet the difficulty of selling Americans on a rosy economic picture was underscored in the statement issued by Harris even as she welcomed the Fed’s decision.

“I know prices are still too high for many middle class and working families, and my top priority as president will be to lower the costs of everyday needs like health care, housing, and groceries,” Harris said.

Trump, speaking at a campaign stop at a bar in Manhattan, framed the cut as a “very unusual number” and bad news for his opponent, whatever the Fed’s motivation.

“I guess it shows the economy is very bad, to cut it by that much, assuming they’re not just playing politics,” Trump said. “The economy would be very bad, or they’re playing politics, one or the other, but it was a big cut.”

