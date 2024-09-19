Brazil’s Real Jumps After Central Bank Delivers Hawkish Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets rallied on Thursday as the central bank’s unanimous decision to raise interest rates — and a statement viewed as hawkish — signaled its commitment to getting inflation back to target.

The real led gains in emerging markets, climbing as much as 1.2% versus the dollar, and swap rates jumped after central bank officials raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points late Wednesday, just hours after the Federal Reserve delivered its first cut in four years. While the decision was expected by economists and traders, the tone of the accompanying statement drove traders to price a faster pace in the next few meetings.

“The Brazilian real is performing according to higher carry, with the rather hawkish message from the BCB, benefiting from the lower rates in the US,” said Marco Oviedo, senior Latin America strategist at XP Investimentos.

In the statement, board members wrote that the risks to their inflation outlook are tilted to the upside and the scenario requires more restrictive monetary policy. The focus on the strength of the economy and unanchored inflation expectations should lead markets to price in 50 basis point raises at the next meetings, analysts said.

Higher rates at home should provide a boost to the currency, as a wider rate differential with the US makes it more appealing to carry traders.

Annual inflation slowed from the top of the tolerance range to 4.24% in August, according to the national statistics institute — a drop that did little to relieve the pressure on central bankers to lift rates.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.