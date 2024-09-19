ECB May Have to Accelerate Rate Cuts, Centeno Tells Politico

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may have to quicken the pace that it lowers interest rates to avoid inflation falling short of forecasts, Governing Council member Mario Centeno told Politico.

“Given the position in which we are today, in the monetary policy cycle, we have really to minimize the risk of undershooting, because that’s the main risk,” Centeno was cited as saying.

