European Stocks Near Record Highs as Fed Cut Boosts Sentiment

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose to trade within striking distance of their record highs, tracking a global rally across financial markets after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest-rate cut, a bigger move than many economists had forecast.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained about 1% to 519.61 points as of 8:25 a.m. in London, just short of the 525.05-point record peak touched in August Retail stocks outperformed, with the sector’s index reaching an all-time high, while defensives such as utilities and telecoms lagged.

Among individual retail movers, British fashion and homewares company Next jumped almost 7%, after raising its profit guidance for the second time this fiscal year, thanks to strong sales of autumn clothing.

The European gains come as US stock futures pointed to a strong rally on Wall Street and after Asian markets closed higher. Expectations have grown that the Fed will be able guide the US economy toward a soft landing, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned against assuming that big rate cuts would continue.

“What seems certain to us is that volatility should remain very high short term on stocks, which, given the low liquidity backdrop, could favor erratic moves on pricing,” Christopher Dembik, senior investment adviser at Pictet Asset Management, wrote in a note.

He highlighted the risk that investors could turn bearish on stocks after the initial rally, assuming that the 50-basis-point cut stems from the Fed’s concerns about a sharper economic slowdown.

European shares have had a volatile recovery from a summer selloff, when US recession fears jolted the market. More recently, signs of an economic slowdown across the continent are fueling concerns the European Central Bank could find itself behind the curve on its own monetary easing cycle.

“There’s always a risk of a policy mistake but we will only know about that later on,” said Raphael Thuin, head of capital markets strategies at Tikehau Capital.

“In a way, the hands of the ECB are tied, given the resilience of inflation and a tight labor market, even if at the same time there is a risk that the economy slows down further.”

The next test is the Bank of England’s policy decision Thursday, with the central bank expected to hold interest rates steady. Britain’s FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes both rose more than 0.8%.

