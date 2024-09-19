Fed Cut May Spur Nigeria, Angola Eurobond Sales, BancTrust Says

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Senator Joe Manchin said Congress needs more time to assess the impact of President Biden's $1.75 trillion tax and spending package on the economy and the national debt, a severe setback to any chances of quick action on the plan. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s half-percentage-point interest-rate cut may pave the way for new debt issuance by African nations including Nigeria and Angola, according to BancTrust & Co.

This bigger than expected easing in US monetary policy will “likely drive market yields lower in the sub-Saharan Africa space, which would increase the attractiveness of the international capital market for issuers,” the London-based investment bank said in a research note on Wednesday.

Nigeria is expected to offer a eurobond soon after the Fed’s decision, it said.

A similar sale by Angola is likely if yields at the mid- to long-end of its curve move closer to 9%, which is not too far from where most of the nation’s eurobonds were priced at issuance, the bank said. Angola may also issue a debt-for-nature swap, it said.

Kenya is unlikely to go to the international bond market in the near term because of “its own idiosyncratic risk” including high debt-servicing costs and foreign reserves being under pressure, BancTrust said. As a result, Kenya is likely “to rely on concessional financing until investor sentiment toward the Ruto administration improves,” it said.

A successful eurobond offering by Nigeria may lead financial institutions and companies such as Access Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and SEPLAT Energy Plc to access debt international markets, BancTrust said.

