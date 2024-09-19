Germany Says Uniper IPO Is Preferred Option to Sell Utility

(Bloomberg) -- The German government said an initial public offering would be the preferred option to sell utility Uniper SE.

“A sale via the capital market is the key option for Germany to reprivatize Uniper,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement. “Germany is also considering off-market sale options depending on their validity.”

Since December 2022, the German state has been the majority shareholder of Uniper, with a stake of more than 99%. It has committed to reduce its holding to a maximum of 25% plus one share by 2028, as agreed with the European Commission.

“Germany is currently examining all options available to fulfill this exit commitment,” the ministry said Thursday. “So far, no final decision has been made regarding the timing and form of a potential transaction.”

