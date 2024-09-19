Gold Drives Back Toward Record as Investors Embrace Fed’s Pivot

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose toward a record after the Federal Reserve kicked off an easing cycle with a 50-basis-point cut.

The metal advanced above $2,585 an ounce after reaching an all-time high on Wednesday in the immediate aftermath of the Fed decision, before ending that session lower as Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers aren’t in a rush to ease aggressively.

Gold has rallied by about a quarter this year, with gains supported by the anticipation of Fed easing. Central-bank buying and haven demand due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have also helped.

While the Fed’s first cut marked an aggressive start to the pivot, Powell said on Wednesday that no one should see that as a “new pace.” Still, lower borrowing costs benefit gold, which doesn’t pay any interest.

Spot gold traded 1.1% higher at $2,587.43 an ounce at 11:43 a.m. in London after being down as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%. Silver rallied 3.5% to more than $31 an ounce, while palladium and platinum also climbed.

