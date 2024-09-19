IEA Says It’s Planning for End of Russian Gas Flows Via Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency said it’s planning for an end to Russian gas flows through Ukraine after a transit deal expires at the end of the year, warning of a tough winter ahead for Kyiv and its neighbors.

After the agreement between Gazprom PJSC and Naftogaz expires, Ukraine will have to secure gas supplies from central and eastern Europe, the IEA said in a report on the nation’s energy security ahead of winter.

“It is not excluded that some sort of continued arrangement for transit flows might yet be found,” it said. “But the base case assumption is that Russian transit flows via Ukraine will be discontinued from January 2025.”

The agency also highlighted bleak implications for neighboring Moldova, saying the country faces “significant uncertainty for gas deliveries,” which will likely be much more expensive after the deal’s expiry.

For more than five decades, gas flows have been a key feature linking Russia, Ukraine and Europe. But that era may be coming to an end, even as some countries like Austria and Slovakia still depend on flows from the east. Alternative solutions to keep gas flowing through the route — including supplies from Azerbaijan — have been mooted, but it’s still unclear how they would work.

The European Commission has said it will not negotiate with Moscow. Czech energy minister Jozef Sikela warned the EU that supplies coming through an interconnector may contain flows from Russia, which would undermine the bloc’s efforts to wean itself off supplies from Moscow.

Uniper SE Chief Executive Officer Michael Lewis has also said the company — once one of Gazprom’s key clients — has no intention of taking Russian gas. Europe’s gas market is in a strong position to maintain steady supplies this winter, thanks in part to the region’s high levels of storage, he said in an interview this week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.