Norway Keeps Rate Steady With Signal for First Cut Only in 2025

The headquarters of the Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Norways $1.6 trillion wealth fund, known as Norges Bank Investment Management , added to its bets in the biggest technology companies last year after interest in artificial intelligence drove a surge in the sector.

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged and signaled no intention to cut them before next year as it contends with the inflation risks posed by a weak krone.

Norges Bank maintained the key deposit rate at 4.5%, the highest since December 2008, as expected by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Policymakers signaled a first cut in the initial quarter of 2025, a somewhat more hawkish outlook compared to that projected in August, when they said there will be no change “for some time ahead.”

“The policy rate will likely be kept at 4.5% to the end of the year,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement on Thursday. “We believe that there is a need to keep the policy rate at today’s level for a period ahead but that the time to ease monetary policy is approaching.”

Coming in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to start easing with a close-run half-point rate reduction, Norway’s hawkish stance contrasts with such peers who are loosening constriction on their economies as the global inflation shock fades.

Norges Bank is likely to be among the last to cut borrowing costs, as its efforts to rein in price growth get hampered by the krone, the weakest performer this year in the Group of 10 space of major currencies.

Core price growth has consistently undershot Norges Bank’s estimates, slowing for the 10th straight month in August, to 3.2%. A survey by Norges Bank also confirmed last week that the fossil-fuel-rich economy is likely to expand less than seen earlier, even as pressures in the labor market aren’t easing.

The Norwegian decision is just one moving part in a pivotal week for central banks. Aside from the Fed rate cut, Brazilian officials raised borrowing costs for the first time since 2022.

Later on Thursday, the Bank of England may give clues on its next easing step, and South African policymakers will probably cut. On Friday, the Bank of Japan will deliver its first rate judgment since its hike at the end of July sowed the seeds of a global selloff.

