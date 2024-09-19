Swedish Government Unveils Budget Designed to Boost Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government submitted a budget bill aimed at fueling an economic recovery, following two years of price hikes and interest-rate increases that have hit consumers and businesses.

After declaring victory in the fight against inflation, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s cabinet has shifted from a policy that sought to avoid fueling further price increases to a spending ramp-up aimed at supporting households and spurring growth.

On Thursday, the center-right government announced a plan that entails 1.4 trillion kronor ($141 billion) in spending, with a deficit of 1.3% of gross domestic product, for 2025.

“With this budget we are building a richer as well as safer Sweden,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a recorded video statement. “We are investing in infrastructure, research and many more things that will allow the economy to grow.”

The new measures for 2025 that will be financed through borrowing include tax breaks for wage-earners, making some savings in stocks and mutual funds tax exempt as well as increased spending on health care and defense.

The plan comes as hopes have increased that the Swedish economy could emerge from two years of stagnation as the country’s central bank, the Riksbank, has started cutting rates and sees scope to reduce borrowing costs further in the coming months.

