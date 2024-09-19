Top Philippine Diplomat Says No Deal With China on Ship Pullout

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines did not enter into an agreement with China to pull out its ship from a South China Sea flashpoint, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday.

“There was no deal,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters at the sidelines of a Senate budget hearing. It’s a “coincidence” that the Philippine vessel was withdrawn days after talks between Manila and Beijing, he added.

The Philippines on Sunday said one of the coast guard’s biggest ships — the BRP Teresa Magbanua — “was compelled to return to port” from a five-month mission in the Sabina Shoal due to bad weather, depleted supplies and the need to evacuate personnel requiring medical care.

Sabina Shoal has emerged as a hot spot in the maritime dispute between China and the Philippines, a key US ally. Beijing and Manila have traded accusations of intent to establish a permanent presence at the coral atoll, and both have also pledged to keep asserting claims to the area.

