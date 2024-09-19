Tropical Storm Pulasan Strikes East China, Days After Typhoon

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Pulasan reached eastern China near the financial capital of Shanghai, bringing heavy rainfall to the region that was just battered by the strongest typhoon it had seen in decades.

The storm made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province and is expected to hit Shanghai later on Thursday night, according to China Central Television. It is the latest in a succession of storms to disrupt transport and trade in a key economic hub.

Meishan, a major container port in the area, suspended operations from 4pm local time in anticipation of the storm, according to a statement posted on an official WeChat account. All passenger routes along the Zhejiang coast were also halted, CCTV said.

--With assistance from Olivia Tam, Wenshan Luo and Li Liu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.