Yen Extends Drop to 1% as Traders Eye Japan-US Yield Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- The yen extended its drop to 1% against the dollar as traders weighed the outlook for yield differentials between Japan and the US.

The Japanese currency weakened 1.1% to 143.87 as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo, following a rise in US Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve cut the benchmark rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday but Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that such a move shouldn’t be seen as a new pace of policy easing.

The Bank of Japan also started its two-day meeting on Thursday. No economist in a Bloomberg survey expects any policy change, and the focus will be squarely on the tone of comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.