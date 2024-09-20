Ghana Approves 13 Candidates for December’s Presidential Polls

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Electoral Commission has approved 13 candidates to run in the gold and cocoa producer’s upcoming presidential election.

The list includes Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the main opposition leader and former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Tettey, a deputy chairman of the commission responsible for operations, said in the capital, Accra. Bawumia will be on the first position on the ballot sheet and Mahama on the eighth, following a ballot, he said.

The world’s second-largest cocoa producer and Africa’s biggest gold producer goes to the poll Dec. 7 to choose a new leader as President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second and last four-year term comes to an end.

Eleven applicants were disqualified because they didn’t meet all the requirements of the Commission, Tettey said.

Those approved represent nine political parties and four independent candidates. Among those standing on their own are former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako.

