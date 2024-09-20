Libyan Oil Exports Rebound Despite Ban by Eastern Government

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil exports have risen over the past week even though authorities in the east of the country haven’t lifted restrictions on outward flows.

The north African country’s shipments of crude and condensate averaged 719,000 barrels a day between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s up from 314,000 barrels a day in the previous seven days.

Oil exports initially slumped after authorities in the eastern part of the country ordered five ports to halt their operations at the end of August amid a stalemate between rival governments over who controls the central bank.

The OPEC member has been divided between eastern and western governments following a power struggle that has persisted for about a decade.

Oil exports continued to trickle out of the country despite the ban. Volumes have since increased with oil loadings taking place at all five of the ports ordered to close.

Even so, Libyan shipments are still averaging well below the 1 million barrels a day it was shipping before the dispute erupted.

