Thames Water Enters Talks to Extend Funding Reserves

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water has entered talks to extend its funding options to try to avoid a collapse of the company.

The UK’s biggest water and sewage company says it’s exploring options for extending its liquidity runway, according to a statement on Friday. Thames’s creditors have started drawing up a rescue package that would involve injecting equity but need more time to work out a restructuring plan.

Releasing cash reserves would require majority creditor consent, without that there would be a crunch point at the end of December, when the company would enter standstill.

As of August 31, Thames had £1.57 billion of liquidity consisting of £1.15 billion of cash and cash equivalents. About £0.38 billion is required to be placed in reserves under the financing agreement as well as £0.42 billion of Class A and Class B undrawn committed facilities. A further £0.55 billion of undrawn reserve liquidity facilities are available to support Thames Water in the case of a standstill. The combination of these resources provides a liquidity runway to May 2025, the company said.

Thames plans to launch an equity process in the coming weeks but that won’t conclude before the regulator is due to make its final determination that will set investor returns for the next five years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.