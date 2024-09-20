Treasuries Slip as Bond Traders’ Most-Hyped Week in Years Ends

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are wrapping up the week on the back foot after the first Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in four years.

US short-end yields, the most sensitive to monetary policy changes, are trading at 3.61%, just slightly higher than where they started the week. Traders’ bets on Fed cuts for this year are barely changed, and the market-implied terminal rate — the level at which borrowing costs are expected to settle — remains at around 3%.

After the Fed cut rates by half a point on Wednesday, economists at Wall Street’s biggest banks were divided on what to expect next and the bond market was equally inconclusive. Swaps fully price a quarter-point cut in each of the two remaining Fed meetings of the year, plus a chunky bet on a heftier reduction.

“There is equally a chance that the Fed delivers 25bps or 50bps at its next meeting in November,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC Bluebay Asset Management. “If recession risk appeared unlikely to us in the near term, it seems that the Fed is determined to extinguish any risk of this whatsoever.”

Heading into the Fed meeting, the bond market was evenly split on the outcome and Treasury yields were at the lowest levels of the year. As the Fed announced a half-point cut — the kind of aggressive move usually reserved for a recession or crisis — yields fell modestly.

But even those relatively small moves didn’t last long. Yields erased declines after comments from Chair Jerome Powell that nobody should expect the Fed to make a habit of half-point reductions in the future, and that the neutral level of interest rates is likely higher than it was before the pandemic. Since then, Treasuries have been broadly flat.

US bond market volatility has also come down this week, and is now hovering at the lowest level in two months. While yields on the short end are barely changed from last Friday, the long end is up — the 10-year rate has risen eight basis points to 3.73%. That’s causing the curve to steepen for a fifth straight week, which would be the longest streak since October 2021.

Investors’ attention now turns to upcoming economic data and remarks from policymakers. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks later on Friday and next week investors will get PMI figures, GDP and PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The Fed’s half-point cut “lit a fire under risky assets which, in turn, has taken the shine off long-dated safe haven bonds,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

