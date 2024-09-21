Major Highway in South Africa Closed By Unseasonal Snowfall

(Bloomberg) -- An unusual snow and ice storm forced the closing of South Africa’s N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass, which connects Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the nation’s two most populous provinces.

Blizzard conditions, including black ice and poor visibility, prompted disaster management teams to respond on Saturday. Rescue efforts are underway to clear the thick snow and assist stranded drivers, with humanitarian organizations providing emergency support as well.

“Road users are advised to avoid the affected areas, as more inclement weather is expected,” Vusi Mona, general manager at South Africa’s National Road Agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Days before the spring equinox in the southern hemisphere, a low-pressure system has brought unseasonably chilly temperatures and snow to parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for continued cold weather.

Van Reenen’s Pass, through the Drakensburg mountains, has an elevation of almost 1,700 meters (5,577 feet).

