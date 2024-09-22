BOC Aviation Seeks to Almost Double Fleet by 2030, BT Reports

A Rolls Royce Holdings Plc jet engine inside the new maintenance hangar, at Chateauroux-Centre "Marcel Dassault" Airport in Chateauroux, France, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Many airlines struggled to see a future for their enormous Airbus SE A380s when the pandemic grounded fleets in early 2020 but Frances Chateauroux airport, about 250 kilometers south of Paris, is opening their giant hanger equipped to handle the double-deckers and up to five or six narrow bodies. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BOC Aviation Ltd. plans to grow its plane fleet to 1,000 by 2030, Chief Executive Officer Steven Townend told local paper The Business Times.

The aircraft leasing firm wants to increase its current fleet of 680 to “have the portfolio size and diversity” its investment-grade credit ratings and to do “bigger deals with the bigger airlines,” according to the report.

Townend sees planes not being built fast enough to meet demand as the biggest challenge for the aviation industry, the report said. This supply gap won’t close until around 2028, Townend told BT, which will sustain lease rates at the current levels for at least the next two or three years, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.