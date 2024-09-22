Major South African Highway Shut by Heavy Snow; One Person Dead

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s N3 highway remains closed to incoming traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State as recovery teams work to clear vehicles trapped by snow and ice at Van Reenen’s Pass.

One person has died of hypothermia, Midlands emergency services said.

Despite ongoing rescue efforts, the gridlock has worsened, with reports of a 30 kilometer (18.6 mile) traffic backlog near Harrismith as stranded vehicles — including some abandoned by their drivers — block all four lanes of the highway. Trucks are being stacked along the pass, while light vehicles are being escorted out by traffic officials in a southbound direction.

“Clearing the road is a difficult task, complicated by road users ignoring safety instructions,“ said Vusi Mona, general manager at the South African National Roads Agency. Mona said recovery efforts will likely continue through the day.

Communication issues in the area are adding to the difficulties, with little to no cellphone reception in the affected region. Disaster management teams, search and rescue operators, and relief agencies remain on the scene, offering assistance to stranded motorists. However, the lack of communication is making coordination more difficult.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the stretch between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith, as incoming traffic is preventing rescue teams from clearing the road. Authorities fear the backlog could worsen if motorists continue to travel on the highway, despite warnings of hazardous conditions.

“Please remain patient and comply with all safety instructions to support rescue operations,“ said Mona. Further delays are expected with more snow and ice forecast for the area.

Unseasonal

This ongoing snowstorm, highly unusual for South Africa in September, is part of a larger cold front that has swept across the country. The South African Weather Service continues to issue warnings for cold conditions, and there are concerns that more road closures may follow as the weather persists.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.