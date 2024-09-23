Activist Sees 32% Immofinanz Upside in Overture to Tycoon Vitek

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Petrus Advisers Ltd wants to discuss “strategic alternatives” for Austrian landlord Immofinanz AG with the company’s main owner, Czech billionaire Radovan Vitek’s CPI Property Group SA.

Petrus owns 11.5% of Immofinanz and says its stock may be worth as much as €31 per share by next year, its founder Klaus Umek told reporters Monday. That’s 32% higher than Friday’s close.

The landlord’s shares initially rallied as much as 8.5% on Monday before slumping to €22.85 — down 3% on the day — as of 2:02 p.m. in Vienna. CPI Property Group, which has real estate across central and eastern Europe, has been streamlining its holdings, including in Immofinanz and its other listed Austrian unit S Immo AG.

Umek suggested that CPI Property Group should start negotiations on “strategic alternatives” for Immofinanz. There is a whole menu of options that can realize the full value of Immofinanz – with or without a stock-market listing, with a sale or partial sale of assets, or with or without a break up of the company, he said.

The activist’s proposal is the latest in a decades-long saga surrounding Viennese landlords. Vitek’s CPI Property bought majority stakes in Immofinanz and S Immo in 2022, and has been assessing options to combine its holdings.

‘Constructive’ Ties

Asked for comment, CPI’s Chief Executive Officer David Greenbaum said by email that his firm’s relationship with Petrus is “constructive.” He said that “many options” for Immofinanz were under consideration, adding that any solution must be framed by CPI’s “commitments to decreasing leverage and reducing corporate complexity.”

Umek said Petrus has used recent declines in Immofinanz shares to build its stake. The stock price has dropped 28% in September as investors booked profits after a two-month surge.

Volatility in the stock has increased since CPI said in July it was considering options to further integrate Immofinanz, in which it holds a 75% stake. CPI is already in the process of squeezing out shareholders from S Immo.

CPI Property and Petrus, a hedge fund founded by the ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker with a focus on companies across German-speaking nations, have a history of deals.

In 2022, Petrus sold a 6.8% stake in Immofinanz to CPI Property Group, helping its efforts to carve out a majority holding. At the end of 2023, Petrus bought a 1.9% stake in Immofinanz from CPI Property to help boost its liquidity.

Umek “has some good ideas and suggestions about governance and strategy of Immofinanz,” CPI’s Greenbaum said at the time.

