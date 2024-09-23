Czechs Mull Selling Euro Bonds on Local Market in Fourth Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic is considering selling bonds denominated in euros on the domestic market for the first time in more than two years.

The Finance Ministry in Prague said on Monday it would gauge investor interest, based on communication with primary dealers, and decide about potential issuance of new euro-denominated notes in the fourth quarter.

Such an offering would extend the country’s preferred method of borrowing in foreign currencies under the local law instead of tapping international markets. The ministry previously said it planned to ramp up this type of issuance to help finance large public projects that include technology imports, such as the planned construction of nuclear power plants.

The ministry also said it planned to sell as much as 21 billion koruna ($931 million) worth of local-currency bonds in October, along with up to 10 billion koruna and €500 million ($556 million) of Treasury bills. The indicative target for the overall bond issuance in the fourth quarter is 75 billion koruna.

