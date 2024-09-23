EU Raids Financial Firms in Derivatives Antitrust Probe

(Bloomberg) -- European Union antitrust watchdogs raided the premises of unidentified financial services firms suspected of involvement in a cartel related to “financial derivatives.”

The Brussels-based European Commission gave no further details in a statement on Monday beyond confirming that the raids took place across two EU states and that the targeted firms may “have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit restrictive business practices.”

The inspections are the latest round of a decade of EU probes targeting the finance industry and key benchmarks — including how traders swapped information in chat-rooms to distort pricing components for euro interest rate derivatives as well as to manipulate euro-dominated bonds and government-guaranteed securities. The investigations followed EU approval for government support to keep many European lenders alive during the financial crisis in the wake of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is about to leave office after two terms, has made collusion between banks one of her main targets alongside US tech firms accused of abusing their dominance. She has said it was “unacceptable” that in the middle of the financial crisis, when many financial institutions had to be rescued by public funding, traders at numerous investment banks misbehaved at the expense of taxpayers.

While so-called dawn raids can be a precursor for fines of as much as 10% of companies’ global sales, regulators seldom levy penalties of that size. The EU’s antitrust arm also pointed out that while the companies are under suspicion, they’re not yet guilty of any wrongdoing. There is no legal deadline for the conclusion of the commission’s investigation.

