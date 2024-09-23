European Gas Prices Advance on Supply Risks, Colder Weather

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose on geopolitical risks to supply and a forecast for colder weather ahead of the heating season.

Benchmark futures climbed as much as 2.4% Monday, following a 3.4% slide last week. The market has been volatile amid heightened Middle East tensions, with Israel stepping up air strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Israeli gas fields help meet domestic demand and also supply neighbors Egypt and Jordan.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, whose pipes move Russian gas to central Europe, threats to energy infrastructure persist. Moscow may be planning strikes on nuclear sites, Ukraine’s foreign minister said. Russia is also working to drive Kyiv’s forces out of the Kursk region — where the Sudzha gas-transit point is located.

Following last week’s dip, “markets have returned to their ‘as they were’ levels as attacks on the Ukraine-Russia border continue,” consulting firm Auxilione said in a note.

Further supporting prices, temperatures in parts of Europe are set to drop below seasonal norms by the end of this week, potentially boosting heating demand. And on the supply side, gas flows to the Cove Point liquefied natural gas export terminal in the US slumped over the weekend, indicating reduced production.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, advanced 2.06% to €35.16 a megawatt-hour as of 9:35 a.m. in Amsterdam.

--With assistance from Elena Mazneva.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.