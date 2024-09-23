Gold Steady Near Record High Before Data That May Give Fed Clues

One kilogram gold bars at the ABC Refinery facility in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, May 3, 2024. Gold edged higher after mixed signals from the US, where optimism is growing the economy is on target for a soft landing as the Federal Reserve fights inflation. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near a record, with upcoming US data expected to give clues on whether the Federal Reserve’s 50-basis-point rate reduction last week will be the first in a series of aggressive cuts.

Bullion traded near $2,620 an ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,625.77 an ounce on Friday. A batch of economic data — including the US personal consumption expenditures gauge and jobless claims — are scheduled to be released later in the week.

On Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he’d likely back quarter-point cuts at each of the next two central bank policy meetings in November and December, should the economy evolve as he expects. Still, he said another half-percentage-point cut could eventuate if the job market weakens.

Gold traders were also monitoring escalating tensions in the Middle East, on concerns fighting between Hezbollah and Israel could broaden into a wider regional conflict. That would likely bolster the metal’s haven status.

Spot gold was little changed $2,621.11 an ounce as of 7:51 a.m. in Singapore, following a 1.7% gain last week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was stable. Silver, palladium and platinum all declined.

