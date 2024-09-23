Israel Steps Up Attacks on Hezbollah Targets in South Lebanon

(Bloomberg) -- Israel stepped up air strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, urging civilians to move out of the area.

The Israel Defense Forces struck multiple targets as the two sides move closer to an all-out war.

After months of cross-border exchanges of fire, Israel pledged last week to return tens of thousands of displaced civilians to their homes in the north, near the border with Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants a diplomatic solution to stop Hezbollah’s attacks, but that such efforts are failing.

The US is urging restraint and senior White House and Pentagon officials have told Israeli ministers in the past week that a full-on conflict is not in their interests.

Civilians in the south of Lebanon should “immediately move out of harm’s way,” an IDF spokesperson, Danial Hagari, said.

Hagari added it was possible Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar had been wounded or killed in air strikes on Gaza, after local media reported he had recently been incommunicado.

“Regarding what has surfaced over the last day about Sinwar, I do not rule it out nor do I confirm it,” military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Monday.

The Israeli government says Sinwar masterminded the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza. Last month, he was promoted to succeed the group’s politburo chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, and is now the point-man for long-running truce talks that the US, Qatar and Egypt are mediating.

Hezbollah started firing on Israel on Oct. 8 in solidarity with Hamas. Both groups are backed by Iran and designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

