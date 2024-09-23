Landlocked African Nation Says Hundreds of Ships Misuse its Flag

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of ships have been sailing under the flag of Eswatini without the African country’s permission to do so, according to a letter from the landlocked nation’s government.

A large number of vessels have been noted as sailing under the African country’s flag, Eswatini’s government said in a letter to the International Maritime Organization, shipping’s global regulator. That’s despite the kingdom — formerly known as Swaziland — not yet giving permission to any company or agency to register ships to sail under its flag on the high seas.

While some ships bearing the country’s flag were mistakenly registered by the Eswatini Maritime Affairs and Development entity, about 380 were unaccounted for. The government appealed for assistance “in cleaning out all the vessels that are improperly registered around the world” sailing under Eswatini’s flag.

The letter comes after the United Arab Emirates recently banned arriving ships that carry Eswatini’s flag — the latest sign of the Middle East nation distancing itself from risky vessels that help haul sanctioned oil cargoes.

“Any ship vessels sailing or berthing bearing Eswatini flag as of today are unauthorized and should not be allowed to sail or berth anywhere,” the government letter said.

The communication was dated August 12 and is part of an IMO circular letter dated Sept. 17.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation meanwhile added Eswatini to its list of “flags of convenience” earlier this year.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

