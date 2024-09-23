Meloni Gets Italian Budget Boost With 2023 Debt Revised Down

(Bloomberg) -- A multi-year revision of Italy’s data removed almost three percentage points off its debt ratio, offering a boost to premier Giorgia Meloni’s government as it prepares to unveil new budget targets.

Nominal gross domestic product is now judged to have been €42.6 billion ($47.2 billion) higher in 2023 than previously estimated, according to Istat, the Rome-based statistics agency. That means that debt as a percentage of output was only 134.6%, instead of 137.3%.

The revisions arrive just in time for Meloni’s government, which is set to unveil fiscal targets this week and present them to Brussels, whose officials have placed the country in a special monitoring regime because of a budget shortfall far in excess of the European Union’s 3% limit.

A bigger measurement of nominal GDP in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy automatically changes the proportional calculations behind its debt and deficit numbers, meaning that the coalition may have a few billion euros more available to fund its plans than before.

Italy’s government is due to present a 2025 budget in the coming weeks, and the accounting revision will offer some much-needed help as ministers look for about €25 billion to meet generous promises to voters.

They include a costly 10 billion euro wage tax cut pledged to voters, that Meloni and her coalition ally and League leader Matteo Salvini don’t want to give up on.

Ministers have been looking at asset sales, intensified cost cuts and delayed retirement measures as options to balance the books, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some form of tax on banks is also being considered although the failure of a similar measure last year aimed at taxing lenders has made the government cautious about tackling any bank levies.

Meloni ally and Forza Italia leader Antonio Tajani has been particularly vocal in opposing such a measure unless it is done with the agreement of banks.

One less rosy outcome in the data released on Monday was a weaker overall growth performance in 2023 than previously reported. The economy expanded 0.7% instead of 0.9%, the data show.

The multi-year reassessments reflect the inclusion of new data to improve measurement of output for the exceptionally volatile period when Covid-19 shuttered economies before a rebound took hold. The numbers had already been tweaked upwards, and both Spain and the UK revised up output for prior years too.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.