Hungary Resumes Monetary Easing After Fed and ECB Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary resumed monetary easing as slowing inflation and interest-rate cuts by major global central banks widened policymakers’ room for maneuver.

The National Bank of Hungary lowered the key interest rate by a quarter-point to 6.5% on Tuesday, matching the forecast of all 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey. That matches Romania’s for the highest benchmark level in the European Union. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag will speak at a briefing at 3 p.m. in Budapest, when a statement and new inflation forecasts will also be published.

The central bank held interest rates steady in August after 15 consecutive monthly cuts. Virag then said the pause was temporary and that there was room for one or two quarter-point reductions this year, depending on inflation developments and decisions by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The Fed has since delivered a half-point cut on the heels of a quarter-point reduction by the ECB. Hungary’s headline inflation rate also fell to the lowest in three and a half years, to an annual 3.4% in August, well within rate-setters’ 1 percentage-point tolerance band around their 3% target.

“The Fed’s move has both boosted risk appetite in global markets and increased the NBH’s room for maneuver, as it can restart its easing cycle without narrowing spreads vis-a-vis developed rates,” Mariann Trippon, a Budapest-based economist at Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s CIB Bank, said before the rate decision.

The forint may warrant vigilance going forward. The currency has dropped 2.8% against the euro year-to-date, underperforming regional peers.

It may face further headwinds in the run-up to the 2026 general election, according to Morgan Stanley, which on Monday warned of a steep currency selloff due to fiscal and monetary-policy risks. Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. had earlier also taken bearish views on the forint.

