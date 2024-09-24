Hurricane John Slams Mexico’s Pacific Coast as Category 3 Storm

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane John, a compact but powerful storm, came ashore on Mexico’s Pacific coast — pushing a dangerous surge in front of it and setting off deadly flooding rains across the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

The storm hit Guerrero at about 9:15 p.m. local time, with tree-snapping winds reaching 120 miles (192 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said. That makes it a category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale that may trigger floods and landslides across the region.

John struck Mexico’s Pacific coast less than a year after Hurricane Otis devastated the resort-city of Acapulco, killing at least 52 people and causing as much as $16 billion in damage and losses. Otis struck as a category 5 system and was one of Mexico’s costliest natural disasters.

The storm also made landfall just days before President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum is set to take office on Oct. 1, raising the stakes for the incoming administration to manage the crisis on her first days in office.

As it neared shore, John rapidly intensified with its winds doubling in speed on Monday and growing stronger overnight. A hurricane rapidly intensifies when its winds grow by 35 miles per hour in 24 hours — making its true power dangerously unpredictable for officials charged with keeping the public safe.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.