New York Schools Chancellor Banks to Leave Amid Federal Probe

(Bloomberg) -- New York Schools Chancellor David Banks said he will retire on Dec. 31, becoming the latest member of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to announce plans to leave amid at least four federal corruption probes that have rocked City Hall.

In a letter to Adams dated Tuesday, Banks said leading New York City’s public schools has been “a profound honor and a deeply fulfilling experience.”

The announcement will leave the biggest US school system without a leader in the middle of the school year and comes a day after reports that city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan intends to leave at year-end. That was just weeks after former Police Commissioner Edward Caban and Adams’ chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, both abruptly quit.

Banks’ home, which he shares with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, his romantic partner, was searched by federal agents this month in a sweep that also led to the seizure of the phones from multiple senior City Hall officials, including Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, David’s younger brother.

The New York Times said authorities are looking into a potential bribery scheme involving the Pearl Alliance, a government-relations consulting business run by Terence Banks, the brother of David and Philip. No one has been charged with any wrongdoing.

The probes come at a precarious time for the 64-year-old mayor. Quinnipiac University surveys have shown his approval ratings at the lowest since the school began polling New York City’s registered voters almost 30 years ago. A June poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies found just 36% of voters had a favorable opinion of Adams, while 52% viewed him unfavorably. Voters have faulted Adams for his handling of the arrival of thousands of migrants since spring of 2022 and questioned his stewardship of the city’s budget.

In a statement, Adams said he was “immensely grateful and proud of the work accomplished in New York City Public Schools under Chancellor David Banks” and thanked Banks for his service, wishing him well “in his retirement at the end of the calendar year.”

His statement didn’t include any details about who might replace Banks upon his retirement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.