OPEC Secretary-General’s Speech in Brazil Disrupted by Protester

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais’s speech in Brazil got off to a rough start after the power went out to the podium and a protester took to the stage.

Al-Ghais was speaking in perfect Portuguese about the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ oil outlook when the power failed. Then a woman raised a banner saying “Fair Energy Transition” and “Who Pays?” before she was swiftly escorted off the stage.

“What I love when I’m in Brazil is the energy of this country,” Al Ghais said after power was restored.

